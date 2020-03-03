Fiction

Thriller set in and around Johannesburg tracks a killer, or killers

Pan Macmillan Publisher
03 March 2020 - 11:33
'Three Bodies' is NR Brodie's second novel featuring Reshma Patel and Ian Jack.
'Three Bodies' is NR Brodie's second novel featuring Reshma Patel and Ian Jack.
Image: Supplied

Reshma Patel and Ian Jack are back

The first body was found in Hartbeespoort Dam. An unidentified woman, presumably drowned, washed up on the banks of an exclusive golf estate.

Next came the discovery of a grisly crime scene deep underground in Johannesburg, somehow connected to a second woman found dead in the Jukskei River where it runs through Alexandra.

When the body of a third woman is pulled out of the Vaal River, south of Joburg, Captain Reshma Patel starts to wonder if a serial killer is at work – or if the mutilated corpses have anything to do with the spate of cash-in-transit heists she’s busy investigating.

When a fourth woman goes missing, Reshma and her partner, former police officer Ian Jack, have to figure out who is behind the killings, and stop them before they can strike again.

NR BRODIE is a veteran journalist and best-selling author of six books. She holds a PhD in journalism from the University of the Witwatersrand, and specialises in the research of violent crime and femicide in South Africa. Three Bodies is her second novel featuring the duo of Reshma Patel and Ian Jack.

RELATED ARTICLES

There Be Books

Books editor Jennifer Platt shares her March must-reads
Books
2 days ago

Curves in all the wrong places

Kids have always loved playing dress-up, but as padded bras and make-up become commonplace, Nechama Brodie wonders whether little girls are being ...
Lifestyle
8 years ago

Women's Day: here's what our female authors have to say

26 local writers on what it means to be a woman in contemporary SA.
Books
6 months ago

Frank and moving account of a woman and her family trying to heal and make amends

An inspiring account of family love, and a powerful beacon of hope for life after trauma.
Books
9 months ago

Most read

  1. Michele Magwood 'should be declared a national literary treasure trove' News
  2. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... News
  3. Magic, money, sex, politics: the extraordinary life of Khotso Sethuntsa Non-Fiction
  4. There Be Books News
  5. Launch: 'The ANC Spy Bible' by Moe Shaik (March 5) Events

Latest Videos

'We don't want to be here': Refugees removed from church encampment in Cape ...
#Coronavirus: 6 key points on South Africans being repatriated from Wuhan