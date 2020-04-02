Fiction

A story of loss, love and betrayal

02 April 2020 - 11:57
'All That is Left' by Kirsten Miller.
Image: Supplied

When Rachel’s brother disappears in mysterious circumstances, she must come to terms with his apparent death, though there is no body.

She travels to Joburg to support her sister-in-law Maya with the memorial – and also to escape her stifling life as a wife and mother.

Rachel is unsettled when Max, her ex­-lover, arrives. Despite poet Sizwe’s efforts to steady her, Rachel reels from grief and longing. Then Rachel, Maya, Max and Sizwe are involved in a confrontation that will change them forever.

All That is Left is a story of loss, love and betrayal, of acceptance and letting go. It captures internal conflicts in South Africa, the personal and political pains of both the past and the imagined future.

About the author:

Kirsten Miller is the author of All is Fish, shortlisted for the EU Literary Award, Sister Moon and The Hum of the Sun, winner of the Wilbur and Niso Smith Foundation’s Prize for Best Unpublished Manuscript. Her non­-fiction book on working in the field of autism, Children on the Bridge, was longlisted for the Alan Paton Award. 

