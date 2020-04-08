Fiction

Lauren Beukes' latest novel 'Afterland' is a thriller but with a very human story at its heart

08 April 2020 - 09:56
'Afterland' is a thriller set in the future, but with a very human story at its heart.

In a future where most of the men are dead, Cole and her twelve-year-old son Miles are on the run from the most dangerous person she knows … her sister.

Miles is one of the lucky survivors of a global pandemic. But, in a world of women, that also makes him a hot commodity.

The Department of Men wants to lock him away in quarantine, forever, maybe. A sinister cult of neon nuns wants to claim him for its own; the answer to their prayers. And boy traffickers are close on their heels, thanks to Billie, Cole’s ruthless sister, whom Cole thought she left for dead. In a desperate chase across a radically changed America, Cole will do whatever it takes to get Miles to safety.

Because she’s all he’s got. 

Afterland is available as an eBook via Amazon and Kobo.

Lauren Beukes is the author of the international sensation The Shining Girls, a novel that has been translated into 26 languages. Her other books include Moxyland, Maverick, Broken Monsters, and Zoo City, winner of the Arthur C Clarke Award. She has worked in journalism, satire, documentary-making and children’s TV, and writes comics for DC Vertigo. She lives in Cape Town. www.laurenbeukes.com

