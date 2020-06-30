Fiction

Paying homage to the men who brought Italian cuisine to SA

30 June 2020 - 11:21
'Loves and Miracles of Pistola' is a witty and affectionate read.
'Loves and Miracles of Pistola' is a witty and affectionate read.
Image: Supplied

In a tiny Italian village, life in the 1950s is a daily pageant of small human dramas. There are lippy signoras and earthy farmworkers. There is a coffin-maker, a silkworm farmer and those who catch frogs for the town’s local delicacy: frog risotto. And then there’s Pistola, a teenage boy in love with his second cousin, Teresa, a girl who is sadly destined to marry the village thug.

To escape his heartache, Pistola accepts the offer of a lifetime: to travel to South Africa to work on the trains. In lively Johannesburg, he and a group of compatriots are trained as stewards and taught to speak English – and Afrikaans. It’s not all work, mind you. The Italians set up home in Hillbrow and go partying in Sophiatown with the likes of Miriam Makeba. When Pistola falls for the spunky Malikah, a political activist, the apartheid police watch every breath of their passionate, illicit relationship.

Flash forward a few years  when Pistola, no longer the gauche village boy, must return home to make a decision that will define his future.

Witty, affectionate and vivid, this coming-of-age novel pays homage to the 110 young Italian men who were recruited to work on the SA Railways and introduced Italian cuisine to the nation.

RELATED ARTICLES

Fred Khumalo's new novel a tale of fear and hope among ordinary people

A hundred-and-twenty years ago, seven-thousand Zulu mineworkers walked from the gold mines in Johannesburg to Natal, covering a distance of ...
Books
9 months ago

Jennifer Friedman is back in this sequel to Queen of the Free State

Expect stories about train journeys, windmills and floods, dead bodies on deck chairs, certifiably crazy home-help, babies, secrets and redemption
Books
1 year ago

Charles van Onselen tracks the dark history of South Africa's mine-worker trains

Railways built the country but the human cost was great - and the debt is still unpaid, writes Paul Ash
Books
9 months ago

Most read

  1. Love (Books) in The Time of Corona News
  2. Sam Cowen uncovers a dark history at leading boys' school Non-Fiction
  3. Sunday Read | Meet the real Lady in the Van and listen to an excerpt from ... News
  4. Shortlists for 2020 Media24 Books Literary Prizes announced News
  5. A timely exposé of the trade in pangolins Non-Fiction

Latest Videos

Western Cape field hospitals 'have Covid-19 covered ... for now': Mbombo
How Liverpool’s African players helped the team win the Premier League