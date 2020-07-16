Fiction

High drama as students face all-powerful president in 'The Fall'

16 July 2020 - 11:31

Set against the #FeesMustFall movement, but in an alternative SA, this is speculative fiction with high suspense and sociopolitical commentary.

When Thuli reveals her secret – that she can see into the near future – to journalist Helen, the latter is sceptical. But as Thuli believes she’s seen that #FeesMustFall protest leader, Hector, will be assassinated, Helen looks into the matter. What she finds is odd behaviour by the police on campus. Police sent by President Noné, who wants no trouble from pesky students while she launches her zoo of magical creatures. If what Thuli say is true, they have only seven days to change the future ...

Listen to the trailer of Thorpe's novel here:

Article provided by NB Publishers 

