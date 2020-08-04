Love stories of the world retold in debut collection by Bolu Babalola

In this unique collection by debut author Bolu Babalola, love stories inspired by tales of the past are celebrated and retold to truly represent the world we live in today.

Join Babalola as she retells the most beautiful love stories from history and mythology with incredible new detail and vivacity.

Focusing on the magical folktales of West Africa, Babalola also reimagines iconic Greek myths, ancient legends from South Asia, and stories from countries that no longer exist in our world.

She is inspired by tales that truly show the variety and colours of love around the globe.

In one, a high-born Nigerian goddess feels beaten down and unappreciated by her gregarious lover and longs to be truly seen.

In another, a young businesswoman attempts to make a great leap in her company, and an even greater one in her love life.

Meanwhile, a powerful Ghanaian spokeswoman is forced to decide whether to uphold her family's politics or to be true to her heart.

Whether captured in the passion of love at first sight, or realising that self-love takes precedence, the characters in these vibrant stories try to navigate this most complex human emotion and understand why it holds them hostage.

In telling their stories, Babalola decolonises tropes of love by forming new stories from the wildly beautiful tales that already exist in so many communities and cultures.

Moving exhilaratingly across various perspectives, continents and genres, from the historic to the vividly current, Love in Colour is a celebration of romance in all of its forms.

Get lost in these mystical worlds and see that love, like humanity, comes in technicolour.

Bolu Babalola is a London-based writer, and lover of love. In 2016, she was shortlisted in 4thEstate's B4ME competition for her short story Netflix & Chill, a hilarious teen romance. While writing scripts for TV and film, she also works as a pop culture writer and commenter, where she calls herself a "romcomoisseur".



