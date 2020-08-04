Not a good start for romance

In a village in Venda, Thandeka has a chance encounter with a business tycoon who offers her the words of comfort she has been longing to hear.

They don’t exchange names, but she is shocked to learn from a friend that he is a serial womaniser.

Gundo is delighted when the beautiful woman he met in Venda shows up as a cleaner at his company in Johannesburg.

He would love to get to know Thandeka better, not realising she has been misinformed about his identity and his intentions.

About the author:

Takalani M was born and raised in Shayandima, a township in Venda, Limpopo. She is a public servant by day and a writer by night. The books in her Royal Mistress series were top sellers.



