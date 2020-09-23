EXTRACT | 'The Rhino Conspiracy' by Peter Hain

In the South African veld, poaching gangs are resorting to extreme levels of violence to hunt down valuable rhino horns. Battling to defend the dwindling rhino population, a veteran anti-apartheid freedom fighter is forced to break his lifetime loyalty to the ANC as he confronts corruption at the very highest level.

The veteran and his "born-free" colleagues are hell-bent on catching the poachers and exposing their trade but first them must establish the truth. The stakes are high.

Has Mandela’s "rainbow nation" been irretrievably betrayed by political corruption and cronyism? Can the country’s ancient rhino herd be saved from extinction from state-sponsored poaching?

Rhino genocide threat

In Zama Zama Game Reserve, one of the two guards assigned to constant protection of the rhino lay prone over a large rock, blood congealing around a gaping knife wound. Of his partner there was no sight nor sound.

In no time at all swarms of white-backed vultures began scavenging greedily, hissing and clambering over each other to gorge a share of the meat. Soon they were feeding right inside the carcass, tearing the flesh away. They bobbed from one leg to another, their wings spread so that they controlled the carcass area.

But then the lappet-faced vultures started arriving. Known as the ‘king of the vultures’, the largest and most dominant, they were renowned for eating the toughest remains, able to gouge deep inside at even the strongest tendon or ligament. The vultures would feast for days on the wretched hulk, jettisoning their white excrement all over what had once been such a proud, regal specimen.

Later hyenas would arrive, as would the occasional wild dog, sneaking a snatch of flesh between the larger, more aggressive animals. Hyenas, Africa’s must proficient big carnivore, the only mammal able to eat and digest bone crushed in its fearsome jaws, were recognised by conservationists as being vital to the ecology of nature, seeking out sick or weak targets and efficiently disposing of carcasses to control diseases like anthrax in a natural way.

What had once been a rhino soon reeked, casting an increasingly obnoxious pall over the vicinity, flies buzzing, flesh disappearing, maggots gobbling at the intestines until eventually it would be just a gaunt shell of bones drying and turning grey-white as the sun beat mercilessly down.