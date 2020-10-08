Devastating secrets threaten to tear a family apart in Sue Nyathi's latest novel 'A Family Affair'

Family is complicated...

Meet the Mafus, a close-knit, traditional family with three daughters. As leaders of their church, The Kingdom of God, Pastor Abraham and his wife Phumla are guiding the community of Bulawayo in faith, while trying to keep the different branches of their family intact.

Independent and feisty Xoliswa returns home, after a hiatus abroad, hoping for a fresh start and a chance to steer the family business; rebellious Yandisa has met the love of her life and is finally getting her act together; while dutiful newlywed Zandile is slowly becoming disillusioned with her happily ever after.

The Mafus always present a united front, but as their personal lives unravel, devastating secrets are revealed that threaten to tear the family apart. How long will they be able to hide behind the facade of a picture-perfect family?

SUE NYATHI was born and raised in Bulawayo and lives in Johannesburg with her young son. Her first novel, The Polygamist, was published in 2012. She is currently writing a sequel. Her second novel, The GoldDiggers, was published by Pan Macmillan in 2018.



