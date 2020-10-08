Fiction

Devastating secrets threaten to tear a family apart in Sue Nyathi's latest novel 'A Family Affair'

Pan Macmillan Publisher
08 October 2020 - 11:21
How long will the protagonists in Sue Nyathi's new novel be able to hide behind the façade of a picture-perfect family?
How long will the protagonists in Sue Nyathi's new novel be able to hide behind the façade of a picture-perfect family?
Image: Supplied

Family is complicated...

Meet the Mafus, a close-knit, traditional family with three daughters. As leaders of their church, The Kingdom of God, Pastor Abraham and his wife Phumla are guiding the community of Bulawayo in faith, while trying to keep the different branches of their family intact.

Independent and feisty Xoliswa returns home, after a hiatus abroad, hoping for a fresh start and a chance to steer the family business; rebellious Yandisa has met the love of her life and is finally getting her act together; while dutiful newlywed Zandile is slowly becoming disillusioned with her happily ever after.

The Mafus always present a united front, but as their personal lives unravel, devastating secrets are revealed that threaten to tear the family apart. How long will they be able to hide behind the facade of a picture-perfect family?

SUE NYATHI was born and raised in Bulawayo and lives in Johannesburg with her young son. Her first novel, The Polygamist, was published in 2012. She is currently writing a sequel. Her second novel, The GoldDiggers, was published by Pan Macmillan in 2018.

READ MORE:

EXTRACT | Sue Nyathi's The Gold Diggers

"Her husband had been right; Johannesburg was no place for a woman."
Books
1 year ago

Siphiwe Gloria Ndlovu's latest novel is a powerful tale of human fallibility

'The History of Man' is an excursion into the interiority of the coloniser.
Books
3 weeks ago

Fred Khumalo weaves an almost forgotten piece of history into a love story and plea for tolerance

The history is that of 'Marwick's March' of 1899, the eve of the Anglo Boer war
Books
8 months ago

Most read

  1. Introducing substance use and abuse in SA brain behaviour and other perspectives Non-Fiction
  2. Kefilwe Mabote's #slayography reveals the secrets to becoming an influencer Non-Fiction
  3. Q&A with Hlomu-series author, Dudu Busani-Dube News
  4. 'GiGi' tells of 'meisie van Paarl' who bared all and stood tall in a sexist ... Non-Fiction
  5. Trevor Noah wins Book of the Year at SA Book Awards News

Latest Videos

“Dehorned is better than dead”: Rangers race to protect SA's rhinos with ...
Who, what, when? Brendin Horner's murder: What we know so far