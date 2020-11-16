Fiction

Angela Makholwa unpeels the secrets of the Khula Society

Pan Macmillan Publisher
16 November 2020 - 10:23

Beneath the veneer of marital bliss lie many secrets.

No one ever tells you the cost of a perfect life…

The Msibis, the Manamelas and the Jiyas are high-flying married couples who belong to the Khula Society, a social club with investments and glitzy benefits.

The wives are smart, successful in their chosen careers, and they lead lifestyles to match – jostling for pole position in the "Keeping up with the Khumalos" stakes.

The husbands have had their successes and failures, sometimes keeping dubious company and getting to the top of their fields by whatever means necessary.

Beneath the veneer of marital bliss, however, lie many secrets. What will happen to their relationships when a devastating event affects all their lives?

Angela Makholwa is the much-loved novelist of Red Ink, The 30th Candle, Black Widow Society and the internationally acclaimed The Blessed Girl, all filled with entertaining escapades and the sexual misadventures of modern women.

