Fiction

The poetry of coming and going

22 February 2021 - 11:51 By DRYAD PRESS
In 'Transcontinental Delay' Simon van Schalkwyk tracks experiences of imminent arrival and departure.
In 'Transcontinental Delay' Simon van Schalkwyk tracks experiences of imminent arrival and departure.
Image: Supplied

“Meanwhile, the ocean
ducks and falls like a penguin.
You ask the time and I tell you
— it is late, we have missed the hour
of embarkation.”
‘A Question for the South Atlantic Ocean’

In Transcontinental Delay, Simon van Schalkwyk tracks experiences of imminent arrival and departure, periods of waiting and suspension between destinations, points where the demands of place dissolve into the more anticipatory potentialities of space.

Drawing on geographical lexicons familiar to South African localities such as Cape Town and Johannesburg, the collection also captures fleeting encounters with global spaces as far afield as the UK, Argentina and Sweden.

Considering the world from a position of “transcendental homelessness” rather than more conventional expressions of estrangement, alienation, or exile, the poems collected in Transcontinental Delay are attentive to a fundamental sense of unbelonging, registering the moods, tones and attitudes of the visitor and stranger: figures of restlessness and, at times, obscurity, at odds with both the settlements of “home” and the transitory compulsions of travel.

Simon van Schalkwyk is a lecturer in the department of English studies at Wits University and is academic editor for The Johannesburg Review of Books. He is a recipient of the Philip Stein Award for Poetry and also of the Mamphela Ramphele scholarship. He has BA Hons and PhD degrees in English literature from the University of Cape Town and went on to obtain a Masters of Art in modern and contemporary poetry from the University of Bristol in the UK. Transcontinental Delay is his debut poetry collection.

  • Article provided by Dryad Press

READ MORE:

Capturing language and its subversion to explore dislocation and (un)belonging

In her debut poetry collection, Tariro Ndoro divides and intermingles national and personal history in an attempt to reach herself
Books
1 year ago

Call for submissions | '20.35 Africa: An Anthology of Contemporary Poetry Volume IV'

Set for publication this year, 20.35 Africa is accepting submissions for the fourth volume of its annual anthology, "20.35 Africa: An Anthology of ...
Books
2 weeks ago

A praise poem for a giant of South Africa, OR Tambo

Serote reminds us how the ground was prepared for current freedoms
Books
1 year ago

Most read

  1. Kate Sidley on being half a writer News
  2. Magic, money, sex, politics: the extraordinary life of Khotso Sethuntsa Non-Fiction
  3. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... Non-Fiction
  4. 'The Battle of Bangui' — The inside story of SA's worst military disaster since ... Non-Fiction
  5. Publishers Books

Latest Videos

Father of Tshegofatso Pule's unborn child appears in court on murder charges
20-year prison sentence for Tshegofatso Pule's convicted killer