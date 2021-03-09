Fiction

SJ Naudé’s second collection of short stories disturbs, surprises and enthrals

09 March 2021 - 15:52
'Mad Honey', SJ Naudé’s second collection of short stories.
'Mad Honey', SJ Naudé’s second collection of short stories.
Image: Supplied

From SA to Iceland, rural Belgium and the Alps, the stories in Mad Honey radiate out to encompass the globe. In Cape Town, a couple raise their son in leafy suburbia, while their cleaner’s child must face the inequities of their country head on.

Amid Reykjavik’s frozen landscape, a woman takes mad honey with the man who has left her for another, and spends a chilling night with a violent Russian and his companion.

And in New England, two lovers face the cruelty of a host who lacks all humanity, while a mother takes pity on a street child she finds on a platform at Park Station.

Crowning this collection is a story cycle featuring a young Namibian and his Japanese friend, who spend a claustrophobic night in a chateau with a dark pool of glowing eels — this after being pulled into a tragedy on the ski slopes of Italy.

Following on from his award-winning first collection, published in English as The Alphabet of Birds, SJ Naudé’s second collection of short stories disturbs, surprises and enthrals.

Ook beskikbaar in Afrikaans as Dol Heuning.

READ MORE:

Family Drama: Rare flights of fancy

The author has emptied his brain into this book. It rages through politics, philosophy, love, homosexuality, vicious fate and the bitter cross that ...
News
6 years ago

Tales of the amazing light show of life

Southern light - anyone who has experienced it recognises instantly - the blazing, concentrated, white-blue light of the southern hemisphere. It ...
Books
11 months ago

Short stories from Sotho writers, including Thabiso Mofokeng, in Ho Senyehehile Kae?

This anthology of short stories written by young writers is relevant for readers in both urban and rural areas.
Books
2 years ago

Most read

  1. Bring the joy of reading to kids who need it most News
  2. Corruption began with the Zuptas? 'Rogues' Gallery' sets record straight on ... Non-Fiction
  3. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... Non-Fiction
  4. A whodunit from the heart News
  5. Introducing Mondays with Melusi News

Latest Videos

Agrizzi bail conditions extended & amended as he's 'reliant on oxygen'
Alleged murder mastermind in Tshegofatso Pule case to stay behind bars