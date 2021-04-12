Fiction

Fred Khumalo stitches together sketches of SA life in short story collection

12 April 2021 - 10:06
In 'A Coat of Many Colours', award-winning author Fred Khumalo presents a patchwork of various vibrant stories.
In A Coat of Many Colours, award-winning author Fred Khumalo presents a patchwork of various vibrant stories befitting the collection’s title. With genres ranging from noir crime to comedy and dark comedy, realism to surrealism, the author’s incredible versatility is on display and readers are treated to true variety.

These stories are populated by characters of different races, ages, classes and genders, adding to the diversity of the collection and reflecting South African society.

A boy plays detective, investigating the case of a goat and a coat; a woman takes revenge; a hit to secure a tender goes wrong; a traditional butcher consumes and is consumed by the meat he slaughters; teenage enmity rears its head in a prestigious school for girls; a man is cursed with an ever-growing appendage; and many more ...

About the author

Khumalo is an award-winning author with twelve books to his name. His novel Dancing the Death Drill won an NIHSS Award and his short story collection Talk of the Town won the Nadine Gordimer Award. He holds an MA Creative Writing from Wits University and is a PhD (Creative Writing) candidate at the University of Pretoria.

