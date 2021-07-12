Love advice for the starry-eyed from the ‘High Priestess of Astrology’, Linda Shaw

Ever had a man worship you like a goddess then knock you off your pedestal with temper tantrums? What are the upsides to dating a wild Aries woman? Wouldn’t you love an instruction manual on how to deal with the Sagittarian stud who blows hot and cold?

Well, here it is: Horoscope Hotties is a handy guide that provides invaluable insight into the inner workings of every star sign and how to turn them on (and off again, if necessary).

Written in Linda Shaw’s fearlessly witty, high-spirited gung-ho style, this comprehensive but easily digestible Zodiac playbook will help you better understand the subtle strengths, weaknesses and compatibility levels each sign brings to your relationship table.

If you’re seeking advice on how to deal with your current beau or potential love interest, this book, based on firm astrological foundations, will give you the inside scoop.

Learn how to:

create harmony;

avoid conflict;

understand your motivations;

identify your best astrological matches;

work with planetary cycles;

take charge of your relationships; and

find true cosmic love.

Shaw’s progressive approach to bonding encompasses compatibility across a spectrum of potential pairings as you learn what motivates a Piscean or how best to connect with a Scorpio.

Within its 146 pages you’ll discover help and guidance for every star-crossed situation from improving your sex life with a Cancerian to flirting with a Gemini or borrowing money from a Virgo.

Understanding your own and your partner’s underlying and unchangeable psychological traits enables you to appreciate and manage your relationships better.

About the author

Shaw has been providing psychic balms to South Africans for decades as a columnist for publications including the Sunday Times and Fair Lady, and her YouTube channel grows by the week.

“Linda Shaw is SA’s preeminent astrologer who makes astrology understandable to all of us. She calls a spade a spade, while at the same time giving us astrological jewels with which to enhance our lives. I just loved her new book.” – Peta Krost Maunder, editor: The Jewish Report