Fiction

A child’s dangerous journey of discovery

Pan Macmillan Publisher
27 August 2021 - 14:05
Mandla Langa's new novel captures the perspective of a vulnerable yet determined child.
Mandla Langa's new novel captures the perspective of a vulnerable yet determined child.
Image: Supplied

Pan Macmillan SA is proud to be releasing The Lost Language of the Soul, a new novel by Mandla Langa, available in September.

ABOUT THE BOOK

‘If I disappeared, I’d expect my children to search for me high and low. A mother disappearing goes against the laws of nature. Fathers disappear all the time; it’s their speciality.’

Langa captures with poignancy the perspective of a vulnerable yet determined child and the clashing emotions within him as he seeks to reunite his family.

Joseph Mabaso is used to his father Sobhuza’s long absences from the family home in Lusaka. Sobhuza is a freedom fighter and doing important work, and Joseph has learned not to ask questions. But when Chanda, his mother, disappears without a trace, leaving him and his siblings alone, Joseph knows something is terribly wrong.

So begins a journey — physically arduous, dangerous and emotionally fraught — no 14-year-old boy should have to undertake alone.

As Joseph navigates unfamiliar and often hostile territory in his search for his parents, he is on a parallel journey of discovery — one of identity and belonging — as he attempts to find a safe house that is truly safe, a language that understands all languages, and a place in his soul that feels like home.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Mandla Langa was born in Durban, grew up in KwaMashu, and holds an MA in Creative Writing from the University of the Witwatersrand. In 1991 he was awarded the Arts Council of Great Britain Bursary for creative writing, the first for a South African. Langa’s published works include the award-winning The Lost Colours of the Chameleon (2008) and The Texture of Shadows (2014).

READ MORE:

Extract: ‘Listen to Your Footsteps’ by Kojo Baffoe

This idea of being other, of not quite belonging anywhere yet belonging everywhere is now a source of pride.
Books
3 months ago

‘I Am A Girl From Africa’ is one woman’s extraordinary story about making a difference

For more than two decades, Elizabeth Nyamayaro has been instrumental in creating change in communities all around the world and uplifting the lives ...
Books
3 months ago

Powerful and thought-provoking: Margaret von Klemperer reviews Niq Mhlongo's 'Paradise in Gaza'

Opening in the apartheid days of 1977, Niq Mhlongo’s novel starts with the return of Mpisi Mpisana to his home village in rural Gazankulu for the ...
Books
7 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Books that formed me - Eliot Higgins News
  2. Inside Ace's dark web News
  3. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... Non-Fiction
  4. 10-year-old publishes first book on Amazon and donates proceeds to charity News
  5. A 'tour de force' on the skin-lightening industry, from precolonial times to ... Non-Fiction

Latest Videos

'We will hunt you down': Biden vows to punish Kabul suicide attacks which ...
KABUL EXPLOSION: Eyewitness describes massive blast as injured are rushed to ...