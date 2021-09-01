Fiction

Futhi Ntshingila's new novel describes the safe coming together of most unlikely comrades

Pan Macmillan Publisher
01 September 2021 - 12:47
Futhi Ntshingila's new novel is a tense, evocative and uplifting read.
Futhi Ntshingila's new novel is a tense, evocative and uplifting read.
Image: Supplied

‘Futhi Ntshingila is a brilliant storyteller. The way in which she inhabits each character, portrays the inescapable inter-relatedness of humans and weaves the different layers of quite disparate lives is nothing short of magic.’Sindiwe Magona

Hans van Rooyen is a former police general raised by two women who survived the 1899 South African War. He finds himself being cared for in an old-age home by the daughter of liberation struggle activists. At 80, he carries with him the memories of crimes he committed as an officer under the apartheid government. Having eluded the public confessions at the TRC for his time in the Border Wars, he retained his position in the democratic SA, serving as an institutional memory for a new generation of police recruits.

Zoe Zondi is tasked to care for the old man. Her gentle and compassionate nature prompts Hans to review his decision to go to the grave with all his secrets. Zoe has her own life story to tell and, as their unlikely bond deepens, strengthened by the isolation that Covid-19 lockdown brings, they provide a safe space for each other to say the things that are often left unsaid.

AUTHOR DETAILS

Futhi Ntshingila is a writer from Pietermaritzburg. The author of Shameless and Do Not Go Gentle, her work centres on women and marginalised communities. Ntshingila holds a master’s degree in conflict resolution and lives and works in Pretoria.

RELATED ARTICLES

A moving tale about establishing one’s identity

Margaret von Klemperer reviews Chibundu Onuzo's 'Sankofa'.
Books
1 week ago

'Sparks Like Stars': Afghan woman returns home to confront events that halted her happy childhood

US-based Nadia Hashimi's parents left Afghanistan in the 1970s, but her ties to that country, now in a yet another round of turmoil, are deep, and ...
Books
1 month ago

'Still Life' goes on post-war as art and friendship heal wounds

'Still Life' is utterly delightful – gentle, imaginative, funny, a praise poem to love, brilliantly constructed and a true pleasure from start to ...
Books
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Pledge and prejudice News
  2. Get ready for these September reads News
  3. Short stories from Sotho writers, including Thabiso Mofokeng, in Ho Senyehehile ... Fiction
  4. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... Non-Fiction
  5. BOOK BITES | Wilbur Smith, Sam Lloyd, Nicky Rowbotham News

Latest Videos

C.1.2 variant: What is it and should we be worried? Explained
Female-led police operation sees multiple arrests in Katlehong as part of ...