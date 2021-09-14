Crime fiction that breaks the mould of silencing the victims

These Women

Ivy Pochoda

Faber & Faber

In Sabine Binder’s Women and Crime in Post-Transitional South African Crime Fiction she says the following: “Crime novels are either narratives of investigators or narratives of criminals — rarely are they narratives of victims. While the murderer and, subsequently, the detective in some sense write their stories on the victim’s body, the victim seldom gets a chance to tell her story.”

Binder’s research is focused on South African crime fiction but could just as well be applied to crime fiction across the world. Fortunately this approach to crime writing is gradually changing. Recently there has been an upsurge in crime fiction with female victims as narrators. These Women perfectly encapsulates this shift and leads the way for a new perspective in the genre.

A serial killer is on the rampage in south Los Angeles and targeting young street workers. Yet, he hardly plays a role in the narrative. Here the perpetrator is not allowed a voice; he’s not allowed to tell of his unfortunate childhood or difficult circumstances which led him to killing. In fact, he’s rendered completely silent.

This isn’t about him. It’s about the victims, the sex workers and the drug addicts, giving them and women in similar situations a voice, about putting the power in their hands.

These Women tells the story of five women whose lives are in some way impacted by a serial killer over more than 15 years: a dancer; a mother; an artist; a wife, and a police officer.

In 1994 a serial killer terrorises West Adams, a neighbourhood of Los Angeles, murdering 13 street women. Their bodies are found in a street alley, throats slit with bags over their heads, disposed of like garbage. No arrests are made. The cases aren’t given priority by the police because the victims were sex workers and drug users, women who put themselves in dangerous situations. After killing Leicia Williams, a young girl who was not a sex worker, the killings stop. Until 15 years later, in 2014, when another four women are found murdered, killed in the same way.