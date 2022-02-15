Fiction

Gail Schimmel’s latest novel dissects past and present lies

15 February 2022 - 13:29 By Margaret von Klemperer
Gail Schimmel's 'Never Tell a Lie' is a lively and easy read.
Gail Schimmel's 'Never Tell a Lie' is a lively and easy read.
Image: Supplied

Published in the Witness (14/02/2022)

Never Tell a Lie
Gail Schimmel
Pan Macmillan

Gail Schimmel has a reputation for writing accessible, lively local fiction — something SA needs so local readers can enjoy common themes that speak to their own lived experience. Here she sets the scene among 30-somethings in Johannesburg.

Mary Wilson is a widow with a 12-year-old son. Her mother died when she was a small child, and she was raised by her father, to whom she is close, and who is a convenient and willing babysitter. She and Stacey, the only friend she has kept since her school days, are invited to a school reunion. Although their immediate reaction is one of horror, they decide to go.

While Stacey is mending fences with someone she fell out with in her school days, Mary finds herself with one of her classmates, April, who she scarcely remembers but who seems friendly, warm and someone she is happy to reconnect with. She also meets Joshua, who she fancied at school, and who, it appears, fancied her too.

Her new friendship with April develops quickly. Mary finds April’s companionship fills a need in her life, which makes her perhaps a little uncritical. She and Joshua meet and like April’s husband, a prominent civil rights lawyer. However, the closer Mary gets to April’s life, the more things don’t seem to add up. What is it that April is not saying?

In a second strand to the novel, Mary is finding out things about her own past, and discovering her father also has feet of clay. Unfortunately, Schimmel doesn’t handle this part of the plot as well as the April/Mary relationship and its ramifications. While, as the title suggests, past and present lies play a role, the subplot which is potentially fascinating fizzles out in a rather unlikely way. But the main story, with its hints of violence and the problems of who to believe and how our own prejudices and experiences colour our judgments, is skilfully developed.

Never Tell a Lie is a lively and easy read. The themes Schimmel plays with are serious and topical, but she has a light touch and the novel should find a wide and enthusiastic readership.

MORE

Jacket Notes: Gail Schimmel on 'Never Tell A Lie'

I’m a bit of a stickler for honesty, to be honest.
Books
3 months ago

Cover reveal | 'Serpent Crescent' by Vivian de Klerk

Vivian de Klerk’s sharp observations and brilliantly acerbic satirical wit make this multi-layered novel at once horrifying, shocking and poignant – ...
Books
4 days ago

Books to look out for this year

Prepare for a deluge of excellent novels coming this year.
Books
3 weeks ago

Michael Sears in convo with Katie Gayle

Katie Gayle is two South African writers — Kate Sidley and Gail Schimmel, both bestselling authors.
Books
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cover reveal | 'Serpent Crescent' by Vivian de Klerk Fiction
  2. An intensely personal memoir about escaping abuse News
  3. Love on the line and online News
  4. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... Non-Fiction
  5. BOOK BITES | Richard Osman, Douglas Kennedy, AJ Pearce News

Latest Videos

Scathing remarks made at Ramaphosa after Sona 2022
'Don't tell us about your cheap suit': Malema, politicians react to Sona 2022