Fiction

LISTEN | Jenny Crwys-Williams discusses ‘The Maid’ with Nita Prose

28 February 2022 - 11:45
'The Maid' is a fresh take on the contemporary murder mystery with an unforgettable heroine.
'The Maid' is a fresh take on the contemporary murder mystery with an unforgettable heroine.
Image: Supplied

I am your maid.
I know about your secrets.
Your dirty laundry.
But what do you know about me?

Molly the maid is all alone in the world. A nobody. She’s used to being invisible in her job at the Regency Grand Hotel, plumping pillows and wiping away the grime, dust and secrets of the guests passing through. She’s just a maid — why should anyone take notice?

But Molly is thrown into the spotlight when she discovers an infamous guest, Mr Black, very dead in his bed. This isn’t a mess that can be easily cleaned. As Molly becomes embroiled in the hunt for the truth, after the clues whispering in the hallways of the Regency Grand, she discovers a power she never knew was there. She’s just a maid, but what can she see that others overlook?

Escapist, charming and introducing a truly original heroine, The Maid is a story about how everyone deserves to be seen. And how the truth isn’t always black and white – it’s found in the dirtier, grey areas in between.

Prose was a guest on Jonathan Ball’s literary podcast series Pagecast on February 14. Listen to Crwys-Williams’ conversation with the author here: 

Article and podcast courtesy of Jonathan Ball Publishers 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Gail Schimmel’s latest novel dissects past and present lies

Gail Schimmel has a reputation for writing accessible, lively local fiction.
Books
1 week ago

Isabel Allende’s ‘Violeta’ captures an 100-year history in delicate, vivid prose

Mila de Villiers chats to the grand dame of magical realism about her new novel that captures the upheavals and triumphs synonymous with the 20th ...
Books
1 week ago

PEN SA announces programme for season three of The Empty Chair Podcast

Starting on February 3, the season continues to illuminate shared histories and values between SA and the USA.
Books
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Call for entries for the Sunday Times Literary Awards 2022 News
  2. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... Non-Fiction
  3. ‘Remembering African Wild Dogs’ honours a feared, endangered species Non-Fiction
  4. BOOK BITES | Richard Osman, Douglas Kennedy, AJ Pearce News
  5. Publishers Books

Latest Videos

Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA
'IMF is an instrument of colonialism': EFF's Floyd Shivambu bashes ...