LISTEN | Jenny Crwys-Williams discusses ‘The Maid’ with Nita Prose

I am your maid.

I know about your secrets.

Your dirty laundry.

But what do you know about me?

Molly the maid is all alone in the world. A nobody. She’s used to being invisible in her job at the Regency Grand Hotel, plumping pillows and wiping away the grime, dust and secrets of the guests passing through. She’s just a maid — why should anyone take notice?

But Molly is thrown into the spotlight when she discovers an infamous guest, Mr Black, very dead in his bed. This isn’t a mess that can be easily cleaned. As Molly becomes embroiled in the hunt for the truth, after the clues whispering in the hallways of the Regency Grand, she discovers a power she never knew was there. She’s just a maid, but what can she see that others overlook?

Escapist, charming and introducing a truly original heroine, The Maid is a story about how everyone deserves to be seen. And how the truth isn’t always black and white – it’s found in the dirtier, grey areas in between.

