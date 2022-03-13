BOOK BITES | Stephen King, Liz Hyder, Lisa-Anne Julien

If You Save Me ★★★★★

Lisa-Anne Julien

Kwela

The story centres around four men and a little girl across three different countries, however, the main plot is about surgeon Carl Kleinhans who is supposed to perform a pioneering liver transplant on a patient who is relying on his estranged son to be the donor. The surgery resurrects memories from the surgeon’s childhood and impacts on his decision to do the procedure. The central theme of the book are the gentle threads that hold us all together — the characters investigate why they feel the need to save people, including themselves. The author wanted to write a story about why people make sacrifices for those they don’t know, yet neglect the people closest to them. The book is immensely wholesome and will undoubtedly have crossover lessons into your own life. — Jessica Levitt @jesslevitt