Marian Keyes brings back a beloved character in 'Again, Rachel'

She continues: “I gave myself a couple of months and if I failed, or it was half-baked, not good enough or faithful to the original, then I would walk away, no matter how painful.”

Readers are once again ensconced in the bosom of the Walshes in Dublin, Ireland; a big noisy family full of huge personalities. Says Keyes: “Lockdown coincided with me writing the book and it was lovely to have the Walshes in it, especially when I couldn’t see my own family. It was comforting. That dynamic of people, rowdiness and noise was almost as good as having real people.” There was the freedom of having them all together, like even being allowed to go to a funeral! There were moments when I thought ‘oh my gawd, they shouldn’t be allowed to be all together’ and then I realised it’s fake and they are allowed.”

It could be that Rachel’s Holiday is the book closest to who Keyes is herself. Like Rachel, Keyes’s parents checked her into a clinic for alcoholism after a suicide attempt when she was 30. “She’s an addict, I’m an addict,” says Keyes, who is now 58, and has been sober since. But, she says, the new novel “recognises the vulnerability that an addict lives with every day”.

Keyes explains: “Rachel is still the same person. Despite our best efforts, life will give us things we don’t want and it will take things from us that we value. It continues to shock me because I thought at some age I would outgrow sorrow, grief and disappointment, but they don’t go away. Their impact remains powerful and painful. Nevertheless, I’ve been given the strength to stagger along. It doesn’t mean it’s graceful or easy — surviving is the thing. Then we come into pockets of joy and normality for a while. Life continues to happen to Rachel, it doesn’t matter if she is clean, or that she has the perfect man.”

As an older woman Keyes was interested in writing about older women and how they navigate these disappointments. “One thing I learnt and that has helped me is that I don’t outgrow anything. The idea of closure is not realistic. Anything painful I have ever felt, I can still feel in certain circumstances. In awful circumstances I can feel the way I felt when I was seven or 11 or 16 or 29. There’s no need to be ashamed of it; once those feelings are there they can always be reactivated.”

There are steamy sex scenes in Again, Rachel just as there are in her other novels. It’s interesting to read because it’s not young love; it’s about women who are over 40 and their experiences. Keyes says: “I loved writing the one scene [read the book!]. There has to be an emotional connection as well, and the reason they were not together was complicated. So there had to be more than sex, but the sex was nice. It’s okay to be a female over 40 and wanting to having sex. It’s down to the individual but I really sympathise with women who think, ‘Gawd, I have to have sex with my husband tonight’.

“I don’t like this picture of women over a certain age being sexless or resentful of any move being made by their husband or boyfriend. I’m uncomfortable with the trope where women have headaches, or say they’re exhausted. Sometimes I don’t always feel like it either, but sometimes I do and I don’t want it to be regarded as a rare thing.”