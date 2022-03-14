Fiction

LISTEN | Siya Turabi discusses ‘The Last Beekeeper’ on Pagecast

Released every Monday, Jonathan Ball Publishers' podcast series Pagecast offers insider interviews with published authors and their latest books

14 March 2022 - 11:46

‘I am a friend of the bees. Like you.’
‘So, you have been waiting for me?’
‘The forest has been waiting for you.’

Pakistan, 1974: The secret-wreathed trees of Harikaya have always called to Hassan. He knows if he doesn’t find the last beekeeper and salvage a precious jar of his mythical black honey before the floods come, his mother will lose her sight.

Then he wins a scholarship to study with the state governor in Karachi amid a brewing storm of political turmoil and simmering espionage.

His entire world is turned upside down when he meets Maryam, the governor’s niece visiting from London.

All the while the fate of his mother and his promise to the bees calls him back to the forest, and he must decide: Maryam or the beekeeper, England or Pakistan, his head or his heart.

Here Turabi discusses her debut novel with podcast presenters Ingrid Klückow and Nicola Bruns:

About the author:

Turabi’s passion for writing and storytelling began early in childhood when she read and imagined stories for her siblings. From a family of poets and storytellers, she was born in Karachi and went to the UK as a two-year old with her parents. She was brought up in Manchester and moved to London to study biochemical engineering. After a long and winding path as a student, teacher and art therapist, she started her debut novel, The Last Beekeeper, at the age of 40.

