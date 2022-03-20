Tiah Beautement interviews CA Davids

How To Be A Revolutionary ★★★★★

CA Davids

Umuzi

CA Davids’ latest novel, How To Be A Revolutionary, is a thought-provoking tapestry that is as much about friendship as it is about political choices. The tale opens with Beth, on the brink of divorce, having been sent from Johannesburg to China on a diplomatic mission. While there, her retired and secretive neighbour Zhao knocks on her door. Thus, an unexpected friendship begins between the pair. But just as Beth feels her life is stabilising, Zhao vanishes, leaving her in a precarious position.

“I wanted to create a character able to look honestly at her life from a position of distance – geographic and emotional,” says Davids, explaining her reason for setting the tale outside SA.

But her main motive for the book was to explore friendships outside the typical age-mate sphere. “I have found comfort or entertainment, support or solidarity with people where there is a level of unevenness; notable disparities in age, or experience, even financial or emotional ability. I wanted to write about that kind of friendship.”

In addition to friendship, the story was born out of a roiling pot of musing that includes politics, betrayal, race and happenstance. During Davids’ stint in mainland China, she took a trip to Hong Kong. “I happened to read about a book that was not likely to have been reviewed or even found on mainland China,” she says. “I was piqued by its premise: a retired journalist had written about the decades he’d spent gathering forbidden information from the archives."