×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Fiction

LISTEN | Monica Ali discusses ‘Love Marriage’ on Pagecast

Released weekly, Jonathan Ball Publishers’ podcast series Pagecast offers insider interviews with prominent authors and their latest books

25 March 2022 - 12:28
'Love Marriage' is acclaimed author Monica Ali's fifth novel.
'Love Marriage' is acclaimed author Monica Ali's fifth novel.
Image: Supplied

Established SA media personality and bestselling author Joanne Joseph chats to Monica Ali about this exquisite, layered and immersive tale of a Bengali Muslim family.

Yasmin Ghorami has a lot to be grateful for: a loving family, a fledgling career in medicine, and a charming, handsome fiancée, fellow doctor Joe Sangster.

However, as the wedding day draws closer and Yasmin’s parents get to know Joe’s firebrand feminist mother, both families must confront the unravelling of long-held secrets, lies and betrayals.

As Yasmin dismantles her assumptions about the people she holds most dear, she’s also forced to ask herself what she wants in a relationship and what a “love marriage” means.

Love Marriage is a story about who we are and how we love in today’s Britain — with all the complications and contradictions of life, desire, marriage and family. What starts as a charming social comedy develops into a heart-breaking and gripping story of two cultures, two families and two people trying to understand one another.

Listen to Joseph's conversation with Ali here:

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Gently probing society, 'Love Marriage' is much more than a modern comedy of manners

A collision course when two young doctors get engaged ... The author confronts racism, religion, sex, the difficulties of being a single parent and ...
Books
1 week ago

Love on the line and online

Romance has always been one of the bestselling genres, but because readers are craving happy endings there seem to be loads more love stories to be ...
Books
1 month ago

LISTEN | Siya Turabi discusses ‘The Last Beekeeper’ on Pagecast

Siya Turabi discusses her debut novel with podcast presenters
Books
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Tiah Beautement interviews CA Davids Fiction
  2. Publishers Books
  3. Abducted, raped, stabbed and left for dead: Alison Botha’s incredible story of ... Non-Fiction
  4. 'The Battle of Bangui' — The inside story of SA's worst military disaster since ... Non-Fiction
  5. BOOK BITES | Richard Osman, Douglas Kennedy, AJ Pearce News

Latest Videos

‘Positive facial recognition’ of alleged parliament fire suspect Zandile Mafe
‘I feel honoured and happy’: Raymond Zondo's first Q&A as Chief Justice