LISTEN | Monica Ali discusses ‘Love Marriage’ on Pagecast

Established SA media personality and bestselling author Joanne Joseph chats to Monica Ali about this exquisite, layered and immersive tale of a Bengali Muslim family.

Yasmin Ghorami has a lot to be grateful for: a loving family, a fledgling career in medicine, and a charming, handsome fiancée, fellow doctor Joe Sangster.

However, as the wedding day draws closer and Yasmin’s parents get to know Joe’s firebrand feminist mother, both families must confront the unravelling of long-held secrets, lies and betrayals.

As Yasmin dismantles her assumptions about the people she holds most dear, she’s also forced to ask herself what she wants in a relationship and what a “love marriage” means.

Love Marriage is a story about who we are and how we love in today’s Britain — with all the complications and contradictions of life, desire, marriage and family. What starts as a charming social comedy develops into a heart-breaking and gripping story of two cultures, two families and two people trying to understand one another.





Listen to Joseph's conversation with Ali here: