Fiction

Win a signed copy of Yewande Omotoso's latest novel

01 April 2022 - 08:18
'An Unusual Grief' is Omotoso's third novel.
Image: Supplied

Three lucky readers can win a signed copy of acclaimed author Yewande Omotoso's third novel, An Unusual Grief : a bold and unflinching tale of one woman’s unconventional approach to life and loss.

Entry details

Answer the following question: What is the name of Yinka's mother? 

Send your answer to Mila de Villiers (mila@book.co.za) along with your name, address and contact details by Monday, April 4.

About the book

How do you get to know your daughter when she is dead? This is the question which takes a mother on a journey of self-discovery. When her daughter Yinka dies, Mojisola is finally forced to stop running away from the difficulties in their relationship, and also come to terms with Yinka the woman.

Mojisola’s grief leads her on a journey of self-discovery, as she moves into her daughter’s flat and begins to unearth the life Yinka had built for herself there, away from her family.

Through stepping into Yinka’s shoes, Mojisola comes to a better understanding not only of her estranged daughter, but also herself, as she learns to carve a place for herself in the world beyond the labels of wife and mother.

About the author

Yewande Omotoso trained as an architect. Her debut novel Bom Boy was shortlisted for the 2012 Sunday Times Fiction Prize. Omotoso was shortlisted for the 2013 Etisalat Prize for Literature. Her second novel, Woman Next Door, was longlisted for the 2017 Baileys Women’s Prize for Fiction. In 2018, it was shortlisted for the International Dublin Literary Award and a finalist in the Hurston/Wright Legacy Award for Fiction. It has been translated into Catalan, Dutch, French, German, Italian and Korean. She lives in Johannesburg.

