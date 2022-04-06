One minute with thriller writer Mike Nicol

This article was originally published in The Penguin Post, a magazine about books for book lovers from Penguin Random House SA.

Where did you first meet Fish Pescado?

Many years ago while surfing at Muizenberg, I chatted to this dude on the backline. The surf was good but there were long gaps between the sets so we had time to talk. Turned out he was a private investigator. And he sold herb. Many, many years later — by then I had found out his surname was Pescado and he went by the nickname, Fish — I learnt he had taken over from another private investigator named Mullet Mendes (weird names these people have). Fish told me how he’d watched Mullet being gunned down by gangsters and because this story was too good to let go I wrote it up in a book titled Of Cops & Robbers. After that I often saw Fish in Muizenberg and he always had new stories to tell.

And the feisty Vicki Kahn?

Strangely enough, at about the same time I met Fish I was doing a history for a law firm in Johannesburg. On one of my trips there I got chatting to a lawyer who was moving to Cape Town and looking for someone to help her with research for a legal issue she was sorting out. I introduced her to Fish and the rest, as they say, is in the books. Vicki and I would occasionally meet for a coffee at her favourite café in Wembley Square, and, boy, the stories she had to tell. She’s a walking novel is Vicki Kahn. She told me she became a spook for a while and then had to cut and run. But, you know you can’t believe a word spooks say.

The third protagonist in your books is Cape Town. How do you keep your eyes fresh when looking at your hometown?

Once a journalist, always a journalist. It also helps having a partner who is curious about the city and sees things I don’t. But it’s not only about seeing, it is also about listening. Eavesdropping would perhaps be a better word. The street talk and the sound of the city are as important as what it looks like.