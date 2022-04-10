Nozuko Siyotula on writing her debut novel

I was unaware that when you write a book you must also edit it. Or perhaps, to be more precise, I was vaguely aware but thought editing was two days worth of work prior to submission for printing.

For my sins, I was rewarded with a benevolent, firm editor who missed nothing — not in sentiment, grammar, tense, plot, nor errors. I was back in English class again, with red markings all over my words. She knows I have the highest regard for her — the problem was with me seeing the finish line of a submitted manuscript. Not only was it a manuscript, but it was also the second runner-up of the Dinaane Fiction Award. The process, though grounding, assisted my creativity.

My hope for Christopher is that it will read as an old tale told by a young voice, one still warming her fingers by a long burning fire in order to curl them around a pen.

Christopher by Nozuko Siyotula is published by Jacana Media.