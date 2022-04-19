×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Fiction

A poignant family saga with a difference

19 April 2022 - 11:54 By Margaret von Klemperer
Christopher by Nozuko Siyotula.
Christopher by Nozuko Siyotula.
Image: Supplied

Published in the Witness (18/04/2022)

Christopher
Nozuko Siyotula
Jacana

Nozuko Siyotula’s debut novel, which was a finalist in the Dinaane Debut Fiction Award, is a family saga with a difference. It is more in the tradition of African storytelling, digressive and rich, than a linear procession of one generation after another.

It is the story of the January-Miya clan in the Eastern Cape, starting in the present and then, using different voices, taking the reader back to their roots, with journeys into the lives of family members.

The central character is Vuyo Aitken (née Fani), who, when the novel opens, is widowed and pregnant with twins. Her Scottish-born husband Christopher Aitken was her professor when she studied law at university. They had an affair but would only marry much later. Despite the title, Christopher plays a small part in the novel and is not a particularly appealing character.

Vuyo is struggling to come to terms with his death and retreats from the family home on the banks of the Thina River to what was Christopher’s beach house near Port St Johns, where he drowned.

We then move back through the stories of Nonti January, who is Vuyo’s mother, and Nonti’s sister Romance — two very different characters — as well as Vuyo’s father Mxolisi. We learn about Theodore January, patriarch of the family, and other relatives through anecdotes and stories from the past. The standout figures are Vuyo and Romance, who is a forceful, proud woman who has overcome trauma and made a life for herself, refusing self-pity and showing a lively wit.

Intertwined with the family story is that of the country. Mxolisi’s role in the struggle is compellingly shown, avoiding the clichés of good versus bad. The author also explores the politics of race and acceptance.

Siyotula writes elegantly and cleverly and engages the reader’s sympathy with her characters as one by one they take centre stage. In a sense, the novel is also a coming-of-age tale for Vuyo, but as Siyotula makes clear, “age” is not a fixed point but a process.

Christopher is an engaging read, a warm, poignant and entertaining book with a distinctively South African voice.

Here is an author to look out for in the future.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Nozuko Siyotula on writing her debut novel

My hope for 'Christopher' is that it will read as an old tale told by a young voice
Books
1 week ago

Siphiwe Gloria Ndlovu awarded a Windham Campbell Prize

Siphiwe Gloria Ndlovu has won a Windham Campbell Prize, the prestigious literary award administered by Yale University.
Books
1 week ago

Bron Sibree interviews Chris Hammer: It’s the settings that seep into characters

Chris Hammer tells Bron Sibree what inspires his award-winning, best-selling thrillers
Books
2 days ago

Franschhoek Lit Fest programme announced

The annual Franschhoek Literary Festival is taking place in person for the first time since 2019
Books
3 weeks ago

Nombuso Kumalo reviews 'Black Skin'

Aesthetician Dija Ayodele champions Black skincare for all ages in her manual 'Black Skin', writes Nombuso Kumalo.
Books
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. BOOK BITES | Richard Osman, Douglas Kennedy, AJ Pearce News
  2. Bron Sibree interviews Chris Hammer Fiction
  3. Q&A with Lauren Beukes News
  4. BOOK BITES | Lucy Adlington, Véronique Tadjo, Allen Ambor Books
  5. Claire Keeton chats to Mike Nicol about  why he is ending his Fish Pescado ... Fiction

Latest Videos

Understanding SA's 'illegal' immigration violence & who is Operation Dudula?
Aerial footage shows destruction from KZN floods