BOOK BITES | Robin Cook, Jacqueline Roy, Stephanie Wrobel

Viral ★★★

Robin Cook

Macmillan

Former cop Brian Murphy, his wife and their four-year-old daughter are on a beach holiday when his wife falls ill. They drive home to New York to get to a hospital. As they approach the city, Emma has a seizure and Brian struggles to get her to the ER at their local hospital. She's admitted to ICU and is diagnosed with eastern equine encephalitis, a virus carried by the Asian tiger mosquito and Brian recalls they were attacked on the beach by a swarm of large mosquitoes with distinct markings. But his troubles are just beginning when he's slapped with a huge bill. He visits the hospital admin and the medical aid to find he is not covered for anything and has to pay $190,000 for Emma's two-day stay. When the hospital discharges an unimproved Emma, he's convinced it is because he has not paid the bill. Brian is sent from pillar to post to try to negotiate but when he's served with a summons for the bill from a collection agency he explodes in fury. When his daughter becomes ill with the same symptoms as her mother, he vows to take on those he believes to be responsible for their lack of care. Viral is a great read, exposing the ruthless nature of the US health system. — Gabrielle Bekes