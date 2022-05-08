BOOK BITES | Elly Griffiths, Hans Rosenfeldt, Lola Akinmade Åkerström

In Every Mirror She's Black ★★★★

Lola Akinmade Åkerström

Head of Zeus

There’s energy in the writing from the first page. Åkerström doesn’t draw you into the story, she pulls you in with force. We immediately get to know fully formed characters that have been hurt in millions of ways, have ambitions and are doing the best they can to survive in the skin colour they were born in. Kemi is a marketing marvel who is headhunted by one of the biggest agencies in the world, where she will report directly to the CEO, Johan (Jonny) von Lundin. Brittany-Rae, a former model and designer at heart, meets Jonny while working as a flight attendant and he becomes obsessed with her. Muna is a refugee who cleans Jonny’s office as she works to establish her residency in Sweden. All three women are connected through this man. It’s not his story though. As Åkerström wrote on Goodreads: “One of many reasons why I wrote In Every Mirror She’s Black is that I wanted each of the women — Kemi, Brittany, Muna — to be free of having to carry the weight of society or their individual cultures simply because they are Black. Even though they are strong, I wanted to give them space to make mistakes and to humanise them deeply. The world asks so much of us Black women.” — Jennifer Platt