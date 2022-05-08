David Dison on writing ‘The Good Nigerian’

Through my research in libraries and on foot. I tried to bring together the varied histories of migrants living in the city, including descendants of Jews who fled the pogroms of Eastern Europe, Nigerians and Zimbabweans who migrated south for economic survival, and people who were brought to the country by human traffickers.

This revealed where these communities meet and interact — their points of intersection. I also began to walk the city in a different way, researching and seeking out these intersection points from Hyde Park to Alexandra, to Hillbrow and Doornfontein.

It surprised me that I could traverse the mean streets of Jozi on foot and unharmed to witness the high levels of interaction between the communities and their daily struggles and victories, then build characters that were emblematic.

One of the characters in the book is a strong trolley-pulling waste collector from Lesotho who rescues Nossel. I won’t say how he did it but in researching this Joburg phenomenon I tried to pull one of those skips, courtesy of my local friendly waste collector, and fell down after a few minutes, exhausted. He laughed at me and went straight up the hill.