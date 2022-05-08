Sanet Oberholzer reviews ‘It Doesn't Have to Be This Way’

It Doesn't Have To Be This Way ★★★★★

Alistair Mackay

Kwela

Alistair Mackay does not mince his words. The opening scene makes one wince. “The floor of the fly farm is ankle-deep in human shit, and beneath that is a concrete slab — the parking garage of a shopping centre that never got built — and in the corner of the farm is a small hut, where they grind the dried maggots into powder. The fly farm is simple exchange. We give the flies our shit and they give us their young to eat.”

Climate change has been the inspiration of many a work of speculative fiction and it’s the route Mackay decided to take for his debut novel. The result is not only the stuff dystopian fiction is made of; it’s the stuff that will get him noticed.

It’s a mere 15 years from our present reality and you find yourself lying motionless next to a boy named Milo in a futuristic version of Cape Town during the searing “stillness hours” when you dare not move. “If we move too much, or let our hearts race, the temperature rises in our bodies and the air can’t cool us and our organs fail.”

Within a few short years, climate collapse has forged a great divide. In the slums of Kapelitcha people die on a daily basis. Inhabitants have resorted to cannibalism, driven by insatiable hunger. If the cannibals don’t get you, you might be killed by the homeless over a bottle of faeces, dry out from thirst or succumb to the unbearable heat.

The world’s richest have fled to the New Temperate Zones, places like New Washington in Antarctica. Those who are stuck in what we know to be Cape Town, and can afford it, live a sheltered life in the Citadel. Built on Signal Hill, the climate-controlled dome offers safety and luxuries like electricity, running water, cushy desk jobs and fancy coffees that embody the epitome of privilege and invite attacks from those left to die on the outside.