BOOK BITES | Camilla Bruce, Douglas Kruger, Francesca May

The Man Who Never Was ★★★★

Douglas Kruger

Umuzi

David is incredibly close to his son, Chris. They share a bond many would be jealous of. But then David is shot and killed and his son’s life is destroyed. In the afterlife, David gets three viewings of life on earth and how those he loved have carried on. Time on earth and in heaven is different, so he gets to choose any points in Chris’s life, including his death, to view. There are rules. He can’t intervene. He can’t reach out. He is there to watch, that’s it. And what he sees is soul-destroying. Chris is a criminal. Not just petty crimes, but deplorable acts like rape and murder. The person his son grew up to be is not the boy he knew, and David starts negotiating with the angels to prevent his son’s life of pain and the harm he caused others. The only option is for David’s life to be nullified — for him to have never existed so that his son never existed. This book certainly poses a credible question about what you would do as a parent if your child turned out to be a hideous criminal and there was only one solution to make sure it could all be erased. — Jessica Levitt

