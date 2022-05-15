Through a lens sharply

Love Marriage ★★★★★

Monica Ali

Virago Press

Ask British author Monica Ali anything at all about her much acclaimed new novel, Love Marriage — or for that matter, her stellar literary career — and she’ll answer with disarming honesty. There is nothing rehearsed or glib about this author who first shot to literary stardom with her debut, best-selling novel Brick Lane, which was shortlisted for the Booker Prize in 2003, and adapted into the 2007 film of the same name. She’ll happily talk about the foibles of each of the characters that populate Love Marriage — her fifth novel — as if she has known them all her life. Yet she’ll just as readily admit that even now, two months after its release, and after speaking about it to many readers, she remains at a loss to “sum it up in a couple of sentences. I think it is always tough for writers to sum up a book. It takes me a few months to be able to, but with this book in particular; it doesn’t really fit into a box.”

But the one thing it is not about, insists Ali, “is a clash of cultures. I’ve seen this book described as about a culture clash. Yes, it’s multicultural, but there is no clash of cultures, it’s really not as simple as that.”

Indeed, Love Marriage hinges on the upcoming marriage between 26-year-old trainee doctor Yasmin Ghorami, whose parents were originally from India, and fellow doctor, Joe Sangster, the son of a famous feminist mother, Harriet, who once posed nude for a magazine photo, exposing her genitalia.

“Harriet,” chuckles Ali, “would be a lot for anyone to meet. She is very outspoken and strident in her opinions and very open about sex, which the Ghoramis never mention. Harriet is also truly posh, she’s upper middle class, so it’s the class distinctions and all those areas that I’m probing, and finding the pain points.”

From the moment she conceived of Love Marriage, Ali says, “I knew at one level that sex would be the thread on which all the narrative beads would be strung.” Yet in many ways, the novel takes its cues from Jane Austen in that it starts out as a kind of comedy of manners, then deepens into something more profound.

“I’ve always been a huge fan of Austen’s work, and I’ve been inspired by her in a way for this book. She wrote about engagements, courtships and marriage endlessly and yet with that rather narrow domestic prism she was able to show quite a lot about society at that time. Today, we’re in a very different landscape, of course, but I think that the customs and rituals, expectations and family dynamics that surround the planning of a wedding can still be a useful lens onto the wider society.”