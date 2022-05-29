BOOK BITES | Shelly Parker-Chan, Jodi Picoult, CM Ewan

Wish You Were Here ★★

Jodi Picoult

Hodder & Stoughton

’Tis rather unfortunate that the title of the queen of family sagas’ latest novel draws on the good ol’ adage of “Wish you were here (and I wasn’t)”. For this reader frequently wished she wasn’t a party member of the implausible, emotionally fraught, and frankly ridiculous journey which is Wish You Were Here. The premise is classic Picoult: 29-year-old art specialist Diana is finally up for That Big Promotion at Sotheby’s and she’s booked a flight to the Galápagos Islands where she’s convinced her dependable, good-looking surgeon boyfriend Finn will propose. Then Covid-19 strikes New York. From sheer necessity Finn has to bail on their trip. The distraught Diana decides to take The Big Leap to embark on a quest of #selfdiscovery to an island where she finds herself isolated (owing to lockdown restrictions and being unable to hablar Español). Long, introspective walks on the beach, meeting the enigmatic (and devilishly attractive) island guide Gabriel, and questioning What Life Is Really All About ensues. Enter an eye roll-worthy plot twist which takes a far too literal approach to the fever dream trope. Potential spoilers aside, Picoult does manage to capture the deeply traumatising and tragic consequences of Covid-19, as well as doing a solid job of raising awareness about turtle conservation. But sorry Ms Picoult, this one overall was a big no. — Mila de Villiers

