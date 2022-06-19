Sex, death and motherhood

“When the police officer called to say her baby was gone, Mojisola had been day-dreaming about her trip to Jo’burg. ‘But I’m coming, I’m literally on my way, she cannot be dead, I’m just around the corner.’ As if humanity knows Death to be mindful of the proximity of mothers. As if Death is reasonable. As if Death says: ‘Oh, since your mother is on the way, in that case, pardon me — I had not realised.’”

These lines from An Unusual Grief reveal some of author Yewande Omotoso’s preoccupations as well as her light touch with weighty subjects.

Her new novel explores motherhood, womanhood, daughterhood, sex, identity, desire, life, loss, marriage and friendship, plus a bunch of other things along the way.

Mojisola is a Nigerian expat trying to discover more about her daughter Yinka’s last year in Johannesburg. She conducts her investigation from Yinka’s Midrand flat while avoiding pleading calls from her husband in Cape Town and making new friends, including her Afrikaans landlady, a cat, an online dating app, a hardware-store owner and a supply of weed.

Omotoso was pregnant with twin boys (who will turn two in August) while giving birth to this book.

“My big push was to get the writing done before the twins arrived, and I just about managed,” she says.

The novel was conceived well before the human babies, however. Omotoso started writing Mojisola’s story in 2016 and it was in final-edit stage when she was on the path to becoming a mother herself.

For the many sensitive observations of pregnancy and mother-daughter relationships, she relied on memories of her own mother, who passed away when Yewande was in her early 20s, as is deceased daughter Yinka in her novel.

“I have wanted to write about that, but I’ve always thought it’s too close,” says Omotoso. “so I inverted it — made it about a child dying and a mother surviving — to give me more creative room to tell a fictional story that is still anchored in the reality of a difficult mother-daughter relationship.”

Omotoso mined her own bereavement for the heart of Mojisola’s grief for her daughter, and her desperate desire to know more about her.

In some ways, the absence of Yinka becomes the space in which Mojisola finds herself. The book flips elegantly back and forth between the mysteries of her present and the significance of her past, which has its own secrets to reveal.

“Mojisola is the star of her own exploration,” says Omotoso.