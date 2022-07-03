Of fact and fiction: caught in the jaws of tragedy and comedy

The Man Who Loved Crocodile Tamers ★★★★★

Finuala Dowling

Kwela

If life is a tragedy for those who feel and a comedy for those who say, consider Paddy Dowling, caught in the jaws of both.

He appears as the real-life protagonist of his daughter Finuala’s memoir, The Man Who Loved Crocodile Tamers. As a boy sent away to France he meets circus folk and falls in obsessive love with Koringa, “the only female fakir” and a professional tamer of crocodiles.

Life after the man-eater is disappointing. As an adult back in SA, the genius copywriter Paddy hates his work, but suffers from the adman’s disease — mistaking emotion for real feeling. Despite Paddy’s success with timeless slogans for Gunston and Eno’s, Koringa has remained elusive and self-involved, craving more public adoration. Paddy spends the rest of his days in a state of PTSD, self-loathing, dissatisfaction and dipsomania, refusing to deal with “the bills and injuries of childhood”.

These are not obstacles to his marrying the sparkling, struggling Eve “Vandy” van der Byl and siring eight children with her. The awful, familiar domestic spiralling follows in various locations as the family’s fortunes wane.

The facts of his story are interspersed with Finuala’s/Gina’s meditations on writing, like reflections in funhouse mirrors. Gina wants to — has to — write this book about her father for her own sanity: he lies in an unmarked grave in Muizenberg, and that seems wrong. By day Gina works in a call centre that deals with the public’s complaints about the white goods they have purchased. How does anyone perform anything mystical, magical, in the face of the brutal and the mundane?

For Gina, humour is a way of saying but writing is solace and meaning-making and an archive, a necessary process for making sense of herself as a person, a sister, a daughter, a citizen. These are the tricks we must teach to the crocodiles in us. How we can be ourselves but also be useful in the ways society asks of us, manage our duties and desires?