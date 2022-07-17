BOOK BITES | Femi Fadugba, Annie Ward, Chris Pavone

The Lying Club ★★★

Annie Ward

Quercus



Natalie, an aimless young woman, gets a job as an administrator at a posh school in Colorado where she dreams of having a life like the moms who drive SUVs and spoil their kids. She befriends Asha, the mother of talented teenage soccer star, Mia. Both mother and daughter have a competitive love-hate relationship with one of the other moms, the glamorous Brooke and her daughter, Sloane, also an aspiring soccer star. The centre of their attention is soccer coach Nicholas, an ageing but attractive hunk. Divorced Brooke is lusting after him while Asha wants more of his time to train Mia to be better than Sloane. Natalie, whose previous relationship ended in failure, is surprised at attracting Nicholas’s interest and they start seeing one another on the sly. The novel moves at a dizzying pace, starting at the end, where Natalie is a suspect in a murder. She’s confused and is not sure what happened, partly because she’s been popping her brother’s Vicodin. But there’s another sinister reason she’s disoriented ... The plot is exciting and racy, with a surprise at every turn. — Gabriella Bekes

