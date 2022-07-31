Mila de Villiers interviews Jo Browning Wroe: Treating a tragedy with respect

Browning Wroe considered both Embalming and The Embalmer as titles (“I thought it might put people off”) before deciding on A Terrible Kindness: a phrase which “jumped out” and “that just seemed right”, she says.

The phrase appears seven years after the tragedy when William and his childhood love Gloria visit Aberfan; surrounded by graves of children who didn’t survive the landslide, a woman seats herself on a bench beside Gloria, gently inquiring why they have come to the cemetery:

Gloria clears her throat. ‘It’s not morbid curiosity, I promise you. My husband’s an embalmer. He came to help when it happened.’ William doesn’t turn round, but a heat rises in him to hear Gloria call him her husband. ‘He wanted to pay his respects.’ ‘I remember them,’ the woman says, ‘a terrible job. A terrible kindness they did for us. Something none of us wanted to think about.’

“It’s always been in my landscape,” Browning Wroe says of William’s vocation; she grew up in a crematorium in Birmingham. “For many years, I thought I had quite a dull childhood,” she chuckles, adding she only realised this was “something really unusual” when a classmate at Cambridge was workshopping a piece set around a funeral which featured “the very crematorium I grew up in!”, she exclaims.

“Very casually, I said ‘I grew up there’,” which fascinated this man who “was obsessed with graveyards”, she says of the revelation.

Browning Wroe cites William’s “sense of self-jeopardy” as another similarity they share, as “I have a tendency to do that”.

William’s relationship with his mother, Evelyn, is also explored throughout the novel (his father — who ran an undertaking firm with his twin brother Robert and business associate Howard — died when William was eight; a hardship which still deeply affects him).

The close bond William forms with his uncle and Howard alongside Evelyn’s insistence that the musically gifted William should pursue music — as opposed to undertaking — as a profession results in their estrangement.

“We all have our failings, definitely,” Browning Wroe cogitates of the increasingly tense relationship between mother and son. “We’re all a mixture of good and bad.”

Music plays a prominent role in Browning Wroe and William’s lives: a distressing childhood memory is evoked when William hears Allegri’s Miserere on the radio (“I had to listen to Miserere so carefully to describe what’s happening,” Browning Wroe says of accurately depicting the scene).

“Writing this story has connected me to music again,” the author adds. “Music is always relevant to what I’m writing.”

Sweet Caroline fans rejoice, for the book Browning Wroe is working on at the moment is set in the 1970s, and, yes: “There’s lots of Neil Diamond!”