Bron Sibree interviews Dervla McTiernan: Writer in law

The murder rule is not unique to the US, she says. “But even inside the US, it is interpreted differently depending on which state you’re in. In some states the law can be quite sensible; some states it’s crazy. It worked for the book’s title because it was something I could play with as a name, but also because it speaks to this question of responsibility. Who is responsible? When are we responsible? When does that responsibility begin and end?”

For McTiernan, an idea or question she wants to interrogate is central to her writing. Inklings of these were seeded in her consciousness years ago when she read in the Irish press of a young Irish law student who had volunteered on the Innocence Project one summer in the US, and had uncovered evidence that exonerated a man who had been in prison for more than 20 years.

“I was blown away by what she’d been able to achieve,” recounts McTiernan, who saw parallels in her experience as a young law student summering in the US. “It was an amazing story but I didn’t feel any need to write anything about it. Yet I couldn’t kick it out of my head.”

So much so, she investigated further and discovered it had been five years after the student had uncovered the hidden evidence before the matter had gone to trial, and the innocent man had by then served most of his term — facts that had not been reported. Was it the media or the Innocence Project that had neglected to report this darker element, she wondered.

“And if they had,” she says, “would I blame them for it? And I decided I wouldn’t because they're trying to do something incredibly important in a world that doesn’t care any more. It’s difficult to get people to care, so would you take a little step off that perfect black and white path to be effective? Once I started thinking like that I felt, ‘OK, I have something I want to write about now'. That’s when it took off for me as a story.”

Disarmingly honest in conversation, McTiernan is passionate about her writing life in Australia. “I would like to write my whole life, because I love to write,” she says. Yet of her former career as a lawyer in Ireland, where she’d built up a successful practise in Galway, she reveals: “I didn’t have the great joy in the successes that I should have had. Then the economic crisis hit and it was brutally bad in Ireland. It’s hard for people to understand how bad things got.”

Amid the pressure of an avalanche of unpaid bills, and the suicides of friends and clients, she closed her practise — which took a year — she and her engineer husband sought a fresh start in Perth. She took a quasi-legal job, began writing at night, and has not looked back. She feels at home and unconstrained in the crime genre, and says: “As human beings we are drawn to story, to narrative. And crime fiction gives us stakes that matter. It gives us action and agency in a way that literary fiction doesn’t.”

