Diane Awerbuck reviews Sarah Lotz’s ‘Impossible’

It gets worse. Once Nick realises that he and Bee occupy similar but slightly warped versions of each other’s universes, he is hounded by The Berenstain Society, a self-elected investigation group with definitive proof that there are other dimensions. He realises that the society's main work is maintaining a rigid separation between the timelines (and their doppelgängers) in “the mesh” — which is a disaster for the two would-be lovers.

Lotz reminds us that it’s the capacity to play that keeps us with our friends or our partners — it’s what we mean when we talk about “the spark” that animates a satisfying connection. Though her hand is light, the other themes are heavy: how we deal with loneliness, displacement, intimacy, memory and experience inside our heads and with other people.

How does she do it? Every successive novel is fantastic — supremely clever but also terribly kind, and it’s a rare combination. Impossible is the consummation of these aspects of Lotz’s work, and it reads like Nora Ephron and Ursula le Guin cracking each other up at the bar. It tickles me to think of the mainstream readers who are getting a decent dose of science fiction, and liking the experience.

It’s all good sense, too, and an ode to the nice bits about being British. Lotz names the novel’s sections after romcoms (“Notting Hell”, “Love Actually Sucks”), and there are constant pithy sideswipes from both main characters, but her main lesson is succinct and universal: Don’t wait. For everyone who’s ever felt that they’ve met The One but can’t be with them in the flesh, this book is your wedding song in a world where you aren’t only possible, you are destined to be together.