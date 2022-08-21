Karina M Szczurek reviews Louisa Treger's 'Madwoman'

Louisa Treger on writing her third novel Madwoman

March 2019: London went into its first lockdown. My ex-husband and I were separated but still living together, waiting for the family home to sell in a non-existent property market. I was lost and anxious, struggling to adjust to the pandemic and to single life after over 20 years of marriage. At first, I watched infection rates rise and waited for the prime minister’s next announcement. The ex and I avoided each other. There were OK days, and really bad ones.

When our children came home from university, I felt better knowing they were safe with me. Having them around constantly took me back to the time when they were small, but without all the hard work of parenting. We took it in turns to cook, sometimes dressing up for a “night out” at home. We went for long walks through a city that had become a ghost town; eerie and beautiful. The air was as sweet as the countryside because there were so few vehicles out. The skies were deep and blue, crocuses and daffodils grew thickly, trees burst into clouds of blossom. I took it all in and realised there was another reason to be thankful: my work was unaffected by lockdown. As an author, I am used to sitting at home alone, talking to imaginary friends. I was writing, Madwoman, a fictionalised life of pioneering journalist, Nellie Bly, who faked madness and institutionalised herself in an asylum to expose the wretched conditions there. I was gripped by Nellie’s story, but this was the first draft, and the writing was slow to come to life.

At the end of March my ex tested positive for Covid, and everything went downhill. He was very ill, not far from being hospitalised, and I was worried about him and worried the rest of us would catch it. To protect the kids, I took on the role of his caretaker — an experience we both found stressful. I watched the children for symptoms — thankfully, there were none, but we all succumbed to claustrophobia. That house didn’t have a garden, and for a fortnight we were stuck inside, watching sunlight pour tantalisingly through the windows. Our dog, Monty, suffered the most. We would throw the ball for him indoors, wanting him to play and exercise, but he’d simply fetch it and take it straight to the front door, refusing to move and looking up at us with “Please take me out” eyes. Oh, Monty, if only we could have explained it to you.

With Monty at my feet, I turned more and more to my novel. Writing has always been a panacea, getting me through bad times. What I was living through in some ways paralleled Nellie’s experience in the asylum — locked in with an angry patient, fearful and anxious, losing touch with reality as I knew it — and I began to pour my emotions into the writing. And a marvellous thing happened: it caught fire, gaining depth and richness, and giving me catharsis. My ex recovered, and Monty went for walks again, mad with joy. The children returned to university; two of them graduated this summer. I hope there will never be another pandemic, but the crisis made Madwoman a stronger book, and for that I am grateful.