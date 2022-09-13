LISTEN | Kirstin Chen's 'Counterfeit' is a glittering blend of fashion, crime and friendship

In this episode of Jonathan Ball Publishers' Pagecast podcast, Kirstin Chen talks to Sunday Times books editor Jennifer Platt.
For fans of Hustlers and How to Get Filthy Rich in Rising Asia, Counterfeit is the story of two Asian American women who grow a counterfeit handbag scheme into a global enterprise — an incisive and glittering blend of fashion, crime and friendship.
ABOUT THE BOOK:
Meet Ava, rule-abiding lawyer who has ticked all of life’s boxes. She is married to a successful surgeon and has just taken an indefinite career break to raise her adorable toddler. A picture-perfect life.
Meet Winnie, Ava’s old college roommate. Once awkward, quiet and apparently academically challenged, she left Stanford University in a shroud of scandal. But now she is charismatic and wealthy, and has returned to town dripping in designer accessories. An actual perfect life.
When the two bump into one another at a coffee shop, it seems as if fate has intervened: Winnie’s newfound success is courtesy of a shady business and she needs a favour, but what starts as one indulgence turns into two, then three.
LISTEN TO PLATT AND CHEN'S CONVERSATION HERE:
Article provided by Jonathan Ball Publishers
