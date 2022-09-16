Lust, campus drama, revenge ... ‘Vladimir’ has it all

Published in the Witness (13/09/2022)
Vladimir
Julia May Jonas
Picador
An audacious combination of ideas novel and in-your-face erotic storytelling, Vladimir has been making waves among critics and readers. It is also in part a campus novel — the unnamed middle-aged narrator is an English professor and not very successful writer at a small-town American college, where her husband John is the head of department.
Or he was. He is now on suspension, facing historical allegations of affairs with students. At the time, that sort of behaviour wasn’t unusual, but times have changed and in the wake of the Me Too movement, John has found himself in hot water. Women who were his students and may have enjoyed the attentions of their teacher in the past, raise complaints. His marriage has been an open one, tolerant of infidelity, but things are about to get a lot more complicated.
The narrator has fallen for a new member of the college staff, Vladimir — sexy, youngish and the recently published author of a critically acclaimed novel. She has fallen hard and begins to think Vladimir, who seems very aware of his charm, reciprocates. Also, the publicity around John’s disciplinary process is creating problems and a bit of revenge is tempting.
Vladimir also has a wife, Cynthia, who is depressive and another yet-to-be successful writer. She is potentially a complicating factor in the narrator’s pursuit of what she thinks she wants. Between professional jealousies, sexual desires and the anxieties of the student body, the ingredients for a very messy situation are all in place.
Julia May Jonas tells her story of lust and campus drama in sparkling prose. She is not afraid to venture into the politics of wokeness and the snowflake generation, and often is very funny doing so. The reader may not sympathise with or approve of all the narrator's actions, but one can’t help enjoying them. It is only towards the end when the story tips over into melodrama, though that has been hinted at in the prologue, that things begin to unravel a bit. Still, what has gone before mostly makes up for the slightly off-key ending.
Lust, campus drama, revenge ... ‘Vladimir’ has it all
Image: Supplied
