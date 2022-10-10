Andrew Brown’s new thriller pits cop against CIT heist gang leader

Published in the Big Thrill (01/10/2022)
Andrew Brown is an unusual SA crime writer.
An anti-apartheid activist, he was given a three-year jail sentence in 1988 for his activities in support of the ANC. He argued the sentence down to community service, studied law, and became an advocate and occasional acting judge in the same high court where he had appeared as a defendant. Not content with that as a contribution to the community, he’s also a police reservist, which led to Street Blues, a book based on his experiences. Street Blues was shortlisted for the Alan Paton Award for nonfiction.
Somewhere between all these commitments, Brown finds the time to travel and write taut political thrillers that lay bare the issues of Africa through gripping characters.
In 2005, Coldsleep Lullaby was published and went on to win the Sunday Times Literary Award, SA’s premier award for fiction. It was followed in 2009 by Refuge, which was shortlisted for the Commonwealth Literary Prize: Africa.
This year saw the publication of The Heist Men, a thriller about a gang that attacks and robs cash-in-transit vehicles. The tension comes from two directions. On the one hand, we follow Capt Eberard Februarie in his efforts to track down the gang, but on the other, we follow Andile Xaba, the leader of a crew of heist men who sees his activities with the gang as a career. He leads a double life, with a suburban girlfriend and township mother. Despite his role in the gang, he grabs our interest and wins our sympathy.
Brown’s last novel was Devil’s Harvest in 2014. It’s been a long wait for a new book but The Heist Men is worth the wait. In this exclusive interview with The Big Thrill, he talks more about it.
The Heist Men really has two protagonists: Capt Eberard Februarie, with the special police unit set up to put an end to the spate of cash-in-transit heists, and Andile Xaba, a key member of the heist gang. Their paths are inexorably linked, not only from the perspective of the action. Did you set out to illustrate the two-way relationship between the police detective and the criminal he’s trying to catch, or did it develop with the story and the characters?
The storyline is based loosely on the movie Heat, with Al Pacino and Robert De Niro. Pacino is the tough cop and De Niro the rather likable heist gang leader. In my favourite scene, Pacino and De Niro meet in a coffee shop and have a conversation. They talk without acknowledging expressly who they are, although, of course, they are entirely aware, having tracked one another for the better part of the film. De Niro says, “I do what I do”, and Pacino responds: “Well I gotta do what I do.” They part knowing they cannot both survive the hunt.
In my book, Eberard and Andile meet in a coffee shop and have a similar conversation, but the theme of their conversation is, in essence, that they need each other. The robber is defined by the cop, the cop’s existence presupposes the robber. That’s a long way of answering yes, from the beginning I wanted to portray both sides. Eberard isn’t a better person than Andile. They have made different choices, to be sure, but both have been motivated, and pressured, by their personal circumstances. I enjoyed the challenge of portraying both sides of the story.
Februarie has a complex personal life involving alcohol, an estranged wife and a daughter he neglects. This seems to be a standard model for senior officers in the police service. Are the demands of the job and the issues they have to deal with so crushing that this is almost inevitable? On the other hand, things seem to be looking up for him in The Heist Men. Did you decide it was time to give him a few breaks?
The demands of the job are crushing in many ways. In my two nonfiction accounts of being a police officer, I tried to give the reader some insight into the slow grinding traumas of police work. The demand of being courageous, strong, resilient, compassionate, sensitive, conscious all at the same time, and then witnessing on a daily basis the trauma that life happily dishes up to ordinary, innocent people. It is honestly a tall ask to expect anyone to maintain a normal, healthy lifestyle at the same time.
I recently pointed out to Deon Meyer that his Bennie Griesel and my Eberard Februarie seem both to be enjoying a rejuvenated personal life, having wallowed in self-pity and trauma for several novels. I asked whether it was coincidental that we had both experienced the anguish of divorce and had rekindled our faith in relationships. He laughed.
From my side, I felt it was time to give Eberard some happiness. He really has been through hell. The honest answer, I suppose, is I wanted to try my hand at writing some romance, so Eberard got a lucky break.
The heist gang calls itself Boko Haram, which is the name of an Islamist terrorist organisation in Africa. Is there any significance to the choice of name?
Boko Haram was the name of a heist gang from Nyanga. I was so fascinated that they chose to name themselves after a terror organisation. It seemed both cynical and quite brilliant. Even the police officers investigating them were nervous about confronting them. I was peripherally involved in tracking this group and got to learn of some of their tactics, which needless to say were substantially more vicious and terrifying than the approach adopted by the heist gang in my book.
Click here to continue reading their conversation.
Andrew Brown’s new thriller pits cop against CIT heist gang leader
Published in the Big Thrill (01/10/2022)
Andrew Brown is an unusual SA crime writer.
An anti-apartheid activist, he was given a three-year jail sentence in 1988 for his activities in support of the ANC. He argued the sentence down to community service, studied law, and became an advocate and occasional acting judge in the same high court where he had appeared as a defendant. Not content with that as a contribution to the community, he’s also a police reservist, which led to Street Blues, a book based on his experiences. Street Blues was shortlisted for the Alan Paton Award for nonfiction.
Somewhere between all these commitments, Brown finds the time to travel and write taut political thrillers that lay bare the issues of Africa through gripping characters.
In 2005, Coldsleep Lullaby was published and went on to win the Sunday Times Literary Award, SA’s premier award for fiction. It was followed in 2009 by Refuge, which was shortlisted for the Commonwealth Literary Prize: Africa.
This year saw the publication of The Heist Men, a thriller about a gang that attacks and robs cash-in-transit vehicles. The tension comes from two directions. On the one hand, we follow Capt Eberard Februarie in his efforts to track down the gang, but on the other, we follow Andile Xaba, the leader of a crew of heist men who sees his activities with the gang as a career. He leads a double life, with a suburban girlfriend and township mother. Despite his role in the gang, he grabs our interest and wins our sympathy.
Brown’s last novel was Devil’s Harvest in 2014. It’s been a long wait for a new book but The Heist Men is worth the wait. In this exclusive interview with The Big Thrill, he talks more about it.
The Heist Men really has two protagonists: Capt Eberard Februarie, with the special police unit set up to put an end to the spate of cash-in-transit heists, and Andile Xaba, a key member of the heist gang. Their paths are inexorably linked, not only from the perspective of the action. Did you set out to illustrate the two-way relationship between the police detective and the criminal he’s trying to catch, or did it develop with the story and the characters?
The storyline is based loosely on the movie Heat, with Al Pacino and Robert De Niro. Pacino is the tough cop and De Niro the rather likable heist gang leader. In my favourite scene, Pacino and De Niro meet in a coffee shop and have a conversation. They talk without acknowledging expressly who they are, although, of course, they are entirely aware, having tracked one another for the better part of the film. De Niro says, “I do what I do”, and Pacino responds: “Well I gotta do what I do.” They part knowing they cannot both survive the hunt.
In my book, Eberard and Andile meet in a coffee shop and have a similar conversation, but the theme of their conversation is, in essence, that they need each other. The robber is defined by the cop, the cop’s existence presupposes the robber. That’s a long way of answering yes, from the beginning I wanted to portray both sides. Eberard isn’t a better person than Andile. They have made different choices, to be sure, but both have been motivated, and pressured, by their personal circumstances. I enjoyed the challenge of portraying both sides of the story.
Februarie has a complex personal life involving alcohol, an estranged wife and a daughter he neglects. This seems to be a standard model for senior officers in the police service. Are the demands of the job and the issues they have to deal with so crushing that this is almost inevitable? On the other hand, things seem to be looking up for him in The Heist Men. Did you decide it was time to give him a few breaks?
The demands of the job are crushing in many ways. In my two nonfiction accounts of being a police officer, I tried to give the reader some insight into the slow grinding traumas of police work. The demand of being courageous, strong, resilient, compassionate, sensitive, conscious all at the same time, and then witnessing on a daily basis the trauma that life happily dishes up to ordinary, innocent people. It is honestly a tall ask to expect anyone to maintain a normal, healthy lifestyle at the same time.
I recently pointed out to Deon Meyer that his Bennie Griesel and my Eberard Februarie seem both to be enjoying a rejuvenated personal life, having wallowed in self-pity and trauma for several novels. I asked whether it was coincidental that we had both experienced the anguish of divorce and had rekindled our faith in relationships. He laughed.
From my side, I felt it was time to give Eberard some happiness. He really has been through hell. The honest answer, I suppose, is I wanted to try my hand at writing some romance, so Eberard got a lucky break.
The heist gang calls itself Boko Haram, which is the name of an Islamist terrorist organisation in Africa. Is there any significance to the choice of name?
Boko Haram was the name of a heist gang from Nyanga. I was so fascinated that they chose to name themselves after a terror organisation. It seemed both cynical and quite brilliant. Even the police officers investigating them were nervous about confronting them. I was peripherally involved in tracking this group and got to learn of some of their tactics, which needless to say were substantially more vicious and terrifying than the approach adopted by the heist gang in my book.
Click here to continue reading their conversation.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
When author gets the blues, it's bad news for his chief character
Africa Scene: Kwei Quartey interviews Michael Stanley, creators of the Detective Kubu series set in Botswana
Michael Sears interviews thriller writer Mike Nicol
Deon Meyer’s Benny and Vaughn are back to thrill readers
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos