LISTEN | Margie Orford discusses her female revenge thriller with David Attwell

11 October 2022 - 11:08
'The Eye of the Beholder' is a sharp, well-written female revenge thriller that looks at trauma and the complicated ways in which it manifests.
In this episode of Jonathan Ball Publishers’ Pagecast podcast, David Attwell is in conversation with Margie Orford, author of The Eye of the Beholder.

ABOUT THE BOOK

When danger lies in the eye of the beholder, what happens when you reject its pull?

Cora carries secrets her daughter can’t know.

Freya is frightened by what her mother leaves unsaid.

Angel will only bury the past if it means putting her abusers into the ground.

One act of violence sets three women on a collision course, each desperate to find the truth, but the people they love are not what they seem.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Margie Orford is an internationally acclaimed writer. Her Clare Hart novels have been widely translated and led to her being described as the “queen of South African crime-thriller writers” (The Weekender).

She has written a number of children’s books and several works of nonfiction, and is an award-winning journalist who writes regularly for newspapers in the UK and South Africa.

Orford is a member of the executive board of PEN International and president emerita of PEN South Africa. She lives in London.

LISTEN TO ATTWELL AND ORFORD’S CONVERSATION HERE

