Brilliant, gripping, horrifying: Gabriella Bekes reviews 'All the Broken Places'

On a brief visit inside the camp with her father, Gretel saw Shmuel hiding in a storeroom where they kept the striped pyjamas. Her brother later told her Shmuel had asked him to come inside the camp to help him look for his father who had vanished. Gretel told him about the storeroom. Soon after, her brother disappeared and his clothes were found near a hole cut in the fence. Innocently, Shmuel had brought some pyjamas for him to wear and he crawled into the camp, never to be seen again.

Back in contemporary London, Gretel is anxious about an empty flat below her in the mansion where she has lived for 60 years. A young family moves in with a nine-year-old boy, and in spite of her anxiety towards children, she becomes friendly with the child, who is sweet and reserved, and who brings a rush of memories of the boy whose name she cannot say — her nine-year-old brother whose death she feels responsible for.

The narrative quickly picks up pace. When Gretel sees the child repeatedly with bruises, burns and a broken arm, she is incandescent with rage. When she realises she has an opportunity to atone for her guilt over her brother’s death, she takes it.

This is a brilliant book, gripping, horrifying in parts, and utterly readable. I highly recommend it.