Brilliant, gripping, horrifying: Gabriella Bekes reviews 'All the Broken Places'

The sequel to John Boyne's hugely successful best-selling novel 'The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas' is equally gripping and horrifying, writes Gabriella Bekes

23 October 2022 - 00:00 By Gabriella Bekes
His 2006 novel 'The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas' was adapted into a 2008 film of the same name.
His 2006 novel 'The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas' was adapted into a 2008 film of the same name.
All the Broken Places ★★★★
John Boyne
At 91 years old, Gretel Fernsby has a lot to hide. The widow lives a quiet life in Hyde Park, London with her memories and terrible guilt. For more than 70 years she has lived in “self-imposed exile from the past”, a time when her father was the commandant of Nazi Germany’s most notorious death camp.

When the war ended her father was hanged for his role in the genocide against Jews, and Gretel and her mother fled to France under assumed names. As a 12-year-old Gretel was burdened with guilt after the death of her beloved younger brother, whose name she is unable to utter.

He had made friends with a boy, Shmuel, who lived behind a barbed-wire fence in the vast place near their house the children were told was a farm. He and Shmuel, who wore striped pyjamas, would sit on either side of a fence and play, childishly unaware of the horrors around them.

All the Broken Places by John Boyne.
On a brief visit inside the camp with her father, Gretel saw Shmuel hiding in a storeroom where they kept the striped pyjamas. Her brother later told her Shmuel had asked him to come inside the camp to help him look for his father who had vanished. Gretel told him about the storeroom. Soon after, her brother disappeared and his clothes were found near a hole cut in the fence. Innocently, Shmuel had brought some pyjamas for him to wear and he crawled into the camp, never to be seen again.

Back in contemporary London, Gretel is anxious about an empty flat below her in the mansion where she has lived for 60 years. A young family moves in with a nine-year-old boy, and in spite of her anxiety towards children, she becomes friendly with the child, who is sweet and reserved, and who brings a rush of memories of the boy whose name she cannot say — her nine-year-old brother whose death she feels responsible for.

The narrative quickly picks up pace. When Gretel sees the child repeatedly with bruises, burns and a broken arm, she is incandescent with rage. When she realises she has an opportunity to atone for her guilt over her brother’s death, she takes it.

This is a brilliant book, gripping, horrifying in parts, and utterly readable. I highly recommend it.

Click here to buy All The Broken Places.

