Fiction

On killing a king

16 November 2022 - 13:30 By Margaret von Klemperer
shows that the scars of a wounded nation and sectarian divisions take a long and bitter time to heal.
Act of Oblivion shows that the scars of a wounded nation and sectarian divisions take a long and bitter time to heal.
Image: Supplied

Act of Oblivion
Robert Harris
Hutchinson Heinemann

Two of the three main characters in Robert Harris’s latest historical novel are colonels Edward Whalley and William Goffe, signatories to the death warrant of King Charles I at the end of the English Civil War. The third, who is the only fictional character, is Richard Nayler, who wants them to pay for what he sees as their crime after the restoration of the monarchy in 1660. All three, on different sides of a divide, are fanatics, with a singular vision and narrow purpose.

Harris manages to make them sympathetic — to a degree — but their fanaticism repels us, though it is not an extinct trait. The most appealing is Whalley, probably because the author allows us insight into his character and motivation, and partly because, of the three, he is the one who displays the most humanity and grows the most during the tale. But all are believable as Nayler’s pursuit of Whalley and Goffe makes its way across the remoter parts of the largely puritan colony of New England, back to England, to Europe and to America once more.

The fugitives have spent many years — the novel ends in 1674 — hiding in depressing conditions. Even in New England, loyalties are divided and spies and traitors abound so Whalley and Goffe can never live openly. Harris skilfully weaves pieces of his characters’ pasts giving the story depth and credibility. His research is comprehensive, with some unlikely events rooted in history. But it is fiction, and Harris can allow his imagination to run free.

Act of Oblivion — the title refers to the act that found the regicides guilty of treason in absentia — is a clever novel, building slowly and showing more than the hunt for two fugitives. It draws a portrait of a divided society on both sides of the Atlantic, and shows that the scars of a wounded nation and sectarian divisions take a long and bitter time to heal.

