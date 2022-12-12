Bron Sibree interviews Geraldine Brooks on her latest book, ‘Horse’
12 December 2022 - 10:20
Not only does Geraldine Brooks write about the true story of a 19th-century celebrity racehorse, she deftly tackles the subject of systemic racism in America, writes Bron Sibree
Horse ★★★★★
Geraldine Brooks
Little Brown..
