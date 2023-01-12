Inspector John Rebus stands accused

A Heart Full of Headstones

Ian Rankin

Orion

The latest in Ian Rankin’s long-running series of crime novels featuring John Rebus, officially retired from Police Scotland, opens with Rebus in the dock. We may not know what he’s charged with, but it’s no spoiler to say he’s in trouble. Of course, trouble and Rebus are never far apart. He may be physically frailer and no longer at the official forefront of the fight against crime, but he’s not sitting quietly at home with his dog and his music.

Then we go back to start the sequence of events that have brought our hero (or anti-hero) to court. Rebus has been asked by an old nemesis and gang boss to track down a man, long believed to be dead, because he says he wants to apologise to him for past wrongs. Rebus’s investigations seem to be running parallel to those of Detective Inspector Siobhan Clarke, his old friend and colleague.

Clarke is investigating the disappearance of a wife-beating cop who is threatening to expose the secrets of Edinburgh’s most corrupt police station in the hope the domestic violence allegations against him might get lost. Slowly the two cases begin to intertwine, often through seemingly peripheral characters.

As anyone who has read Rankin’s novels will know, Rebus has a past which is anything but squeaky clean — and in these more politically correct times, heavy-handed tactics which were once brushed under the carpet are officially frowned upon. And there are those in and out of the police force who would love to see Rebus brought to book. Professional jealousy plays a part — he has a remarkable record of solving cases that baffled lesser mortals. As always, the reader has huge sympathy for Clarke. To be a loyal friend of Rebus is going to land you in a whole lot of bother.

It all makes for a deliciously complex novel. Rankin is a master of his craft and doesn’t rely on shock and horror to build tension. It’s not so much a whodunit as a slow discovery of what it is that Rebus has done that has put him in the dock. We get there in the end, and Rankin still manages to surprise as past and present converge.